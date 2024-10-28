Two Killed in Early Morning Kansas City Crash After Speeding Driver Runs Red Light

Police say a car incident in east Kansas City early Sunday morning claimed the lives of two persons.

According to Kansas City Police Department spokesman Alayna Gonzalez, at approximately 3:43 a.m., a gray Dodge Hornet was traveling south on Jackson Avenue when it failed to stop at a red traffic light.

After that, the Dodge ran a green light and T-boned a silver Ford Fusion that was heading east on Truman Road. The Dodge collided into a building side, and the Ford struck a wooden utility pole.

The driver of the Dodge and two other passengers were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the front passenger of the Dodge and the driver of the Ford were declared dead at the spot.

According to the police, the Dodge driver’s impairment is being looked at. Based on data monitored by the police department, this is the 78th and 79th time the city has experienced this year.

