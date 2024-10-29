Teenagers face charges following Akron traffic stop where firearms and fentanyl were discovered

At around 6 p.m., Akron Police conducted a traffic stop on a 16-year-old driver at the intersection of East Archwood Avenue and Lily Street.

Akron Police have stated that the driver was found to be lacking a valid license. As a result, the teen was promptly issued a citation by the police.

During the stop, the police reported that a 17-year-old passenger exited the vehicle and attempted to flee.

The Akron Police reported that officers encountered difficulties while dealing with the teenager. It was further stated that the teenager allegedly struck one of the officers during the altercation.

The police successfully apprehended the teenager and discovered a loaded gun in his possession. According to the police, they also recovered 19 grams of fentanyl from him.

The teenager, who is 17 years old, faced multiple charges, including carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of firearms inside a motor vehicle, assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, trafficking in drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and criminal damage.

According to the police, a loaded gun with a 50-round magazine was discovered inside a backpack near a 16-year-old boy who was sitting in the back seat of the car. As a result, the boy was also taken into custody.

The 16-year-old faced charges for carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms inside a motor vehicle.

