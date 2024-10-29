Family of 4-year-old boy from Harlem sues NYC for $40M seeking justice for his death

The lawsuit comes after Jahmeik’s parents, Nytavia Ragsdale, 26, and Laron Modlin, 25, were arrested on charges of second-degree manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child. Reports indicate that Jahmeik and his three siblings were found malnourished. Sadly, Jahmeik passed away at Harlem Hospital on October 14th.

Sanford Rubenstein, the attorney representing Nyisha Ragsdale, expressed that Jahmeik’s death could have been prevented if ACS had fulfilled its responsibilities.

“We plan to conduct depositions of ACS personnel to gather information about their presence, observations, and specifically, any instances where they did not witness a locked refrigerator or sealed pantries as reported in the press,” he clarified.

The New York City Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) emphasized the importance of prioritizing the safety and well-being of children in a recent statement. They expressed their commitment to thoroughly investigate the incident in collaboration with the New York City Police Department (NYPD). Due to privacy laws, ACS refrained from disclosing any information regarding the family’s history with the agency.

Rubenstein also urged the Department of Investigation, which oversees city agencies, to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the 4-year-old. He emphasized that Jahmeik’s family, including his aunt, had no knowledge of any abuse taking place in the household.

According to Rubenstein, there was communication with the aunt who resides in New York City, and some relatives from the southern region have also made their way here. However, it is important to note that the aunt was not aware of any abuse taking place.

A public funeral has been scheduled for Jahmeik on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The funeral will take place at Elim International Fellowship Church in Brooklyn. It is a time for friends, family, and the community to come together and pay their respects to Jahmeik. Rubenstein also mentioned that Jahmeik’s three siblings are still in the hospital. The custody of the siblings will be determined in family court on October 28th.

