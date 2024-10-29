Man Indicted for Brutal Upper East Side Rape, Assault, and Robbery

Donovan Murphy, 28, has been charged with several offenses, including rape, burglary as a sexually motivated felony, criminal obstruction of breathing, and assault.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg condemned the heinous acts of violence and sexual assault committed by Donovan Murphy in a woman’s apartment. Bragg emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of all New Yorkers in their own homes and vowed to collaborate closely with law enforcement partners to achieve this goal.

According to court documents and records, it is stated that around 12:30 a.m. on September 28th, Murphy made an attempt to enter a different woman’s apartment building on the Upper East Side. He buzzed multiple apartments in an effort to gain access through the front door. After approximately five minutes, the woman’s husband confronted him with a baseball bat, causing Murphy to leave.

At around 3:40 a.m., Murphy proceeded to enter another woman’s apartment just a few blocks away, near East 92nd Street and First Avenue, three hours later.

Murphy allegedly took multiple bank cards from the survivor’s wallet and then proceeded to get into her bed.

According to reports, Murphy allegedly ran away and made use of her bank cards to purchase a taxi ride and items from a pharmacy located in the Bronx.

Murphy, a resident of the Bronx, entered a plea of not guilty during his arraignment in court on Monday, as stated in court records. He was subsequently remanded without bail and is scheduled to appear in court again on January 27.

According to Bragg, individuals who have experienced sexual assault or know someone who has can access trauma-informed and survivor-centered care by reaching out to the Special Victims Division at 212-335-9373.

If you are a survivor of sexual assault, you can reach out to the 24-hour NYPD Special Victims Division hotline at 212-267-RAPE (7273).

