Youth violence claims lives of four teenagers in NYC within four days

In just four days, the city of New York witnessed a tragic wave of violence as four teenagers lost their lives to gun violence. Shockingly, two of these young victims were shot on the premises of public housing developments. This alarming trend highlights the urgent need for effective measures to address the issue of gun violence in our communities.

Around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, stray bullets struck Tristan Sanders, a 15-year-old, in the chest at the Albany Houses in Crown Heights. The New York City Housing Authority’s authorities reported the incident.

The police stated that he was transported to the Kings County Hospital Center, where he was declared deceased. Authorities are currently investigating the motive behind the acts of violence.

Taearion Mungo, just 16 years old, tragically lost his life when he was shot in the chest. According to the police, the incident happened on a Saturday night around 11:45 p.m. outside a building on Auburn Place within the Walt Whitman Houses in Fort Greene.

The police stated that he was quickly taken to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was later declared dead.

The reason behind the shooting also remains unclear.

According to police sources, Mungo, who resided in the neighboring Ingersoll Houses, has two previous arrests related to guns, one of which is sealed.

Around 1:30 a.m. on June 16, he was arrested once again for being found in possession of a loaded gun during a car stop, according to sources.

According to sources, investigators stated that he had ties to a local gang during that period.

The outbreak of teenage violence commenced with the tragic shooting of 16-year-old Clarence Jones in Harlem on Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Around 1:30 a.m., authorities reported that Jones had been shot in the torso at the intersection of West 124 Street and Lenox Avenue.

He was quickly taken to Harlem Hospital, where medical professionals declared him deceased.

Heartbreaking photographs captured the moment when Jones’ father collapsed at the scene, devastated by the loss of his teenage son. He cried out, expressing the deep anguish of having his child “taken” from him.

According to sources, the police are currently searching for two individuals who were seen riding Razor scooters.

A 15-year-old teenager, identified as Malachi Deberry by the NYPD, was shot in the head on Lenox Road near Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Friday, according to the police.

Deberry, who resided just a few blocks away, was quickly transported to Maimonides Medical Center. Initially listed in critical condition, he tragically succumbed to his injuries, according to the authorities.

The police are currently investigating the events that led to the shooting. Authorities have not made any arrests in any of the fatal shootings.

