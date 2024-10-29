Changes to Missouri driver’s license system to be implemented in November

The Missouri Department of Revenue is introducing new technology to streamline the process of obtaining a driver’s license. Traditionally, long lines and wait times have been the norm at the DMV. However, with the implementation of this new technology, individuals can expect a faster and more efficient experience.

Starting November 12th, the department will implement a tablet-based digital system for license applicants at its offices.

According to a news release, the department stated that the technology will reduce waiting times, making it easier to apply for licenses.

The existing system consists of 50 separate software programs that, essentially, lack communication with one another.

As offices across the state adapt to the changes, a few closures are expected to take place.

Nov. 6: License offices will be open for motor vehicle transactions only. Nov. 7: Some offices will be open for motor vehicle transactions only; the rest will be closed. Nov. 8-11: All license offices will be closed statewide.



The department has plans to address the update of its motor vehicle process next. Drivers can anticipate this change to take place in 2026.

