Fatal shooting on I-69 following police chase leaves one man dead, while two kidnapped hostages are rescued

A woman and child in Houston were safely rescued after being kidnapped by a man. The incident led to a dramatic chase on I-69, which ended with the suspect being shot and killed by the police. Fortunately, both the woman and child emerged from the ordeal unharmed.

At around 4 p.m., Sky2 chopper recorded a video showing a multitude of police vehicles on the highway at Hillcroft Avenue.

According to Houston Police, the chase and kidnapping incident stemmed from a domestic violence situation involving a husband and wife. The authorities were alerted to the situation on Sunday, as the couple in question shares a child.

The Houston police responded right away to the reporting party’s specified location after receiving a call regarding a kidnapping.

The police discovered a vehicle that matched the given description near an apartment complex. They attempted to pull over the car, but the suspect fled with the woman and child.

Police report that during the pursuit, the suspect fired shots at the officers twice from the window of his vehicle.

A police helicopter also saw the suspect.

Executive Chief Thomas Hardin stated that despite their units backing off and hoping for the suspect to either pull over or release the hostages, neither of those scenarios unfolded.

The suspect eventually entered I-69, prompting officers to employ a pit maneuver as a means to terminate the pursuit.

According to Hardin, three officers fired their weapons at the suspect at that time.

The officers successfully rescued the woman and child from the vehicle and promptly extracted the suspect, providing immediate medical assistance.

The suspect was declared deceased at the scene, while both hostages emerged unscathed.

Hardin expressed his gratitude towards the officers and supervisors for their courageous acts, stating that both hostages were rescued unharmed.

Law enforcement is currently conducting an investigation, causing the closure of the northbound lanes of I-69 in the area.

Reference Article