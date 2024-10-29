Woman in Houston receives 43-year prison sentence for drunk driving incident that led to deputy’s death

A Houston woman, Lavillia Chantael Spry, 42, has been given a 43-year prison sentence for causing the death of a Harris County sheriff’s deputy due to drunk driving. According to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, this conviction for intoxication manslaughter of a peace officer came after a seven-day trial.

On January 24, 2022, Spry was involved in an incident where she struck and fatally injured Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez, a 45-year-old off-duty motorcycle escort working on the East Beltway feeder road near Tidwell in northeast Harris County. Sgt. Gutierrez had dismounted his motorcycle to block the exit ramp when Spry drove around his bike and collided with him. Spry fled the scene after the collision, but another deputy caught him and took him into custody.

“This wasn’t just a coincidence,” Ogg declared assertively. “Operating a vehicle under the influence is not a random occurrence, and causing someone’s death due to drunk driving is a foreseeable outcome. Consequently, it could have been avoided.”

Spry received a 43-year prison sentence after the jury found him guilty. She must serve a minimum of 21 years and six months before being eligible for parole. In the penalty phase of the trial, the victim’s family members delivered emotional impact statements, honoring Gutierrez as a dedicated police officer of 20 years, happily married to his high school sweetheart, and a loving father to their three children.

“In court, Alfred Gutierrez, the victim’s eldest son, expressed his relief that justice had been served and that his father would be remembered as the hero he was.”

Assistant District Attorney Lauren Bard, who worked on the case with ADA Cameron Calligan, highlighted the range of options Spry had that night. Bard stressed that Spry knowingly went to the bar, intending to drink excessively and drive home without making any alternative plans. “Instead of making responsible choices, Spry repeatedly consumed alcohol and put herself and countless others at risk,” Bard stated. She emphasized that there were numerous alternatives available, such as calling a cab, a friend, or an Uber. Bard urged people to prioritize making plans that would not lead to devastating consequences for themselves and others.

Bard also pointed out the irony that Gutierrez, who is part of the law enforcement team responsible for investigating and prosecuting drunk drivers involved in fatal crashes, was from Harris County, which leads the nation in drunken driving fatalities.

Reference Article