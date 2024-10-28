Bronx Street Fight Turns Deadly: 51-Year-Old Man Fatally Stabbed, Suspect Charged with Murder

According to authorities on Sunday, a confrontation on a Bronx street resulted in the death of a 51-year-old man who was fatally stabbed.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Juan Boria was stabbed in the abdomen during the altercation at E. 149th St. and Third Ave. in Melrose.

He was taken to Lincoln Hospital by ambulance, but he was not saved.

Police accused 52-year-old Robert Brant of killing Boria in East New York, Brooklyn, early on Sunday. What the two guys argued over was not disclosed by an NYPD spokesperson.

Brant faces charges of possessing a weapon, murder, and manslaughter. According to police sources, he had previously been arrested nine times on allegations of robbery, drug possession, and firearm possession.

At the E. 149th St.-Third Ave. subway station, a 33-year-old man was fatally stabbed on a No. 2 train on August 24. During a battle with another straphanger, Nigel Dumas, who had been sprung from jail months before for his involvement in a beating death in New Jersey, was wounded with his own knife.

