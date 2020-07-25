WSD chooses principal for new high school

The Wentzville School District Board of Education has approved the hiring of Dr. Amanda Shelmire as Principal to lead the District’s new high school scheduled to open next year. Dr. Shelmire has worked for the WSD as an assistant principal at Holt High School for the past eight years. Prior to that, she taught mathematics at Fort Zumwalt West High School.

In 2015, Dr. Shelmire was nominated for the St. Louis Association of Secondary School Principals Assistant Principal of the Year. She won the Peabody Logos Leader in Education Award in 2012, was the Teacher of the Year for Fort Zumwalt West High School in 2011, and was named the Walmart Teacher of the Year in 2009.

“I am extremely honored to have the opportunity to serve as the building principal of our new high school,” said Shelmire. “It is with incredible excitement that I get to continue working with our school community to build relationships, a positive school culture, and a tradition of academic excellence. I look forward to working with our students, parents, staff, and community to focus on providing every student, every day, with the best education possible. Together, we will create a school where both students and adults are excited to attend and return to on a daily basis!”

Dr. Shelmire earned her bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees from Lindenwood University, and taught as an Adjunct Professor there in the School of Education in 2012.

The District’s fourth high school is located at 2255 West Meyer Road and is scheduled to open in August of 2021 to freshmen, sophomores and juniors. For more information about the new high school and all the current construction projects in the WSD, visit the District website.