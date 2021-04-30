With increase of COVID-19 cases, Wentzville Middle School to move to virtual learning until May 6

According to a letter from Superintendent Dr. Curtis Cain to parents of Wentzville Middle School students that was shared on social media, the Wentzville Board of Education has decided to move Wentzville Middle School back to virtual learning, “effective immediately, with a tentative return to in-person learning on Thursday, May 6.”

During special meeting on Wednesday, April 28, the board learned about an increase of positive/probable COVID-19 cases at the school, and decided to follow a recommendation to return to Level 3 Virtual Learning.

The plan calls for a full, scheduled day of virtual learning following best practices.

The letter reminded parents and students of the importance of staying home if not feeling well, as well as hand washing and the use of hand sanitizer and face masks.

Dr. Cain said, “It is our intent to maintain a safe learning environment throughout the 4th quarter. There is no doubt that the school year has been challenging, and we appreciate your patience and continued support as we navigate the remainder of the year to make the most of every learning experience for all students.”