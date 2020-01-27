Winter Trails Day Hike set for Feb. 1 at Klondike Park

Put on your hiking boots and embrace the season! The St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department is having a Winter Trails Day Hike. This annual event is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, and features an afternoon of winter fun at Klondike Park, 4600 Highway 94 South in Augusta.

Dress for the weather and meet Parks Program Coordinator Bekin Youngblood at Shelter #1 for a short, guided tour along natural and paved trails in the park. On the way, we’ll look for signs of wildlife while exploring nature and the outdoors, and visit the white silica sand beaches that surround the park’s scenic lake.

After the hike, participants can warm up with hot chocolate under the pavilion and enter to win a certificate for two nights of tent camping at Klondike Park. The park is a premier camping destination and attraction nestled in the heart of Historic Missouri Wine Country.

“This event is just one of many we offer in our parks throughout the year,” says St. Charles County Parks Director Ryan Graham. “With more than 55 miles of natural, paved and multi-use trails for hiking, biking and equestrian use, it’s no surprise that St. Charles County Parks have become a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts to visit from across the state. Join us at Klondike Park for this event and we promise you’ll want to see all that our other parks have to offer as well! Tight switchbacks, rolling terrain winding through tree-lined forests, pastures and fields; flat and hilly landscapes; and scenic bluff views of the Missouri River Valley and Historic Missouri Wine Country are just a few of the amazing attractions you’ll find in St. Charles County Parks.”

The Winter Trails Day Hike is open to the public and leashed pets are welcome. The event is free, but pre-registration is requested. To register, or for more information about Winter Trails Day, call the Parks Department at 636-949-7535 or visit http://bit.ly/2020WinterTrailsDay.

To learn more about our trails or to get a copy of a trail map, visit an information kiosk in our parks or go to stccparks.org and click on the Trails under Activities, Amenities and Rentals.