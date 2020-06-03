Western St. Charles County 2020 municipal election results

Results of 2020 Municipal Elections. Election results are unofficial.

Fort Zumwalt School Board

Erica Powers – 4,513 votes

John A. Callahan – 3,629 votes

Craig Stephen Moore – 3,037 votes

Gabriel R. Helms – 2,766 votes

Scott Alan Grasser – 2,569 votes

Arnie C. AC Dienoff – 1,376 votes

Write in – 97 votes

Wentzville School Board

Erin Abbott – 4,718 votes

Daniel Brice – 4,233 votes

Betsy Bates – 3,255 votes

Kori Sloan – 3,158 votes

Michael Simpkins – 2,758 votes

Lashun Coleman-Hale – 1,478 votes

Shawn Fritz – 1,340 votes

Write in – 108 votes

Wentzville Schools Prop S – 49 cent tax levy for staffing and support

Yes – 5,087 votes

No – 4,053 votes

Wentzville Schools Prop C – $105 million no-tax-increase bond issue for new middle school, middle school renovations, school safety

Yes – 5,087 votes

No – 4,053 votes

O’Fallon Fire Protection District Director

Matt Simmons – 5,287 votes

Arnie C. AC Dienoff – 713 votes

Write in – 41 votes

Flint Hill Mayor

Douglas R. Wynn – 30 votes

Write in – 1 vote

Flint Hill Ward 1

Christopher Jacobsen – 19 votes

Flint Hill Ward 2

Calvin Carter – 13 votes

St. Paul Ward 1

Rebecca Kovach – 67 votes

St. Paul Ward 2

Tommy Sommer – 45 votes

Jeffrey Wilmsmeier – 22 votes

St. Paul Ward 3

Larry Hoff – 78 votes

Write in – 1 vote

O’Fallon City Council Ward 1

Dave Hinman – 677 votes

Chris Horvath – 429 votes

Mike Garman – 162 votes

Mike Schneider – 150 votes

Arnie C. AC Dienoff – 49 votes

Write in – 4 votes

O’Fallon City Council Ward 2

Lisa Thompson – 1,247 votes

Write in – 16 votes

O’Fallon City Council Ward 3

Nathan Bibb – 1,164 votes

Write in – 45 votes

O’Fallon City Council Ward 4

Jeff Kuehn – 769 votes

James Donald Quinn – 285 votes

Write in – 4 votes

O’Fallon City Council Ward 5

Katie Gatewood – 846 votes

Mike Pheney – 540 votes

Wendy Prokop – 249 votes

Write in – 5 votes

O’Fallon Prop 1 – funding for police department and road improvements by use tax on out-of-state retailers

Yes – 4,205 votes

No – 3,467 votes

O’Fallon Prop T

Yes – 6,448 votes

No – 1,086 votes

O’Fallon Prop I

Yes – 4,352 votes

No – 2,488 votes

O’Fallon Prop P

Yes – 4,985 votes

No – 2,034 votes

O’Fallon Prop C

Yes – 5,114 votes

No – 1,940 votes

O’Fallon Prop G

Yes – 3,875 votes

No – 3,548 votes

O’Fallon Prop E

Yes – 6,322 votes

No – 1,059 votes

Lake Saint Louis Ward 1

Gary Torlina – 254 votes

Anthony (Tony) Wyman – 210 votes

Write in – 3 votes

Lake Saint Louis Ward 2

Karen Vennard – 457 votes

Write in – 12 votes

Lake Saint Louis Ward 3

Jason Law – 433 votes

Write in – 9 votes

Lake Saint Louis Prop A

Yes – 1,249 votes

No – 444 votes

Lake Saint Louis Prop A Outside

Yes – 0 votes

No – 0 votes

Wentzville Mayor

Nickolas Nick Guccione – 3,296 votes

Write in – 243 votes

Wentzville Ward 1

Robert (Rob) Hussey – 1,118 votes

Write in – 122 votes

Wentzville Ward 2

Tricia Byrnes – 612 votes

Jeff Ottenlips – 416 votes

Jordan Broviak – 234 votes

Write in – 5 votes

Wentzville Ward 3

Michael (Mike) Hays – 376 votes

Michael K. Lovell – 322 votes

Jerrett Einsporn – 256 votes

Christopher R. Gaines – 94 votes

Write in – 4 votes

Foristell Ward 1

Mark Meyerhoff – 15 votes

Write in – 1 vote

Foristell Ward 2

Michael Luetkenhaus – 12 votes

New Melle Mayor

Richard W. West – 75 votes

Write in – 2 votes

New Melle Ward 1

Donald O. Hendrich – 40 votes

New Melle Ward 2

Gary Schneider – 38 votes

Write in – 1 vote