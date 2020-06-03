Western St. Charles County 2020 municipal election results

Results of 2020 Municipal Elections. Election results are unofficial.
Fort Zumwalt School Board
Erica Powers – 4,513 votes
John A. Callahan – 3,629 votes
Craig Stephen Moore – 3,037 votes
Gabriel R. Helms – 2,766 votes
Scott Alan Grasser – 2,569 votes
Arnie C. AC Dienoff – 1,376 votes
Write in – 97 votes
Wentzville School Board
Erin Abbott – 4,718 votes
Daniel Brice – 4,233 votes
Betsy Bates – 3,255 votes
Kori Sloan – 3,158 votes
Michael Simpkins – 2,758 votes
Lashun Coleman-Hale – 1,478 votes
Shawn Fritz – 1,340 votes
Write in – 108 votes
Wentzville Schools Prop S – 49 cent tax levy for staffing and support
Yes – 5,087 votes
No – 4,053 votes
Wentzville Schools Prop C – $105 million no-tax-increase bond issue for new middle school, middle school renovations, school safety
Yes – 5,087 votes
No – 4,053 votes
O’Fallon Fire Protection District Director
Matt Simmons – 5,287 votes
Arnie C. AC Dienoff – 713 votes
Write in – 41 votes
Flint Hill Mayor
Douglas R. Wynn – 30 votes
Write in – 1 vote
Flint Hill Ward 1
Christopher Jacobsen – 19 votes
Flint Hill Ward 2
Calvin Carter – 13 votes
St. Paul Ward 1
Rebecca Kovach – 67 votes
St. Paul Ward 2
Tommy Sommer – 45 votes
Jeffrey Wilmsmeier – 22 votes
St. Paul Ward 3
Larry Hoff – 78 votes
Write in – 1 vote
O’Fallon City Council Ward 1
Dave Hinman – 677 votes
Chris Horvath – 429 votes
Mike Garman – 162 votes
Mike Schneider – 150 votes
Arnie C. AC Dienoff – 49 votes
Write in – 4 votes
O’Fallon City Council Ward 2
Lisa Thompson – 1,247 votes
Write in – 16 votes
O’Fallon City Council Ward 3
Nathan Bibb – 1,164 votes
Write in – 45 votes
O’Fallon City Council Ward 4
Jeff Kuehn – 769 votes
James Donald Quinn – 285 votes
Write in – 4 votes
O’Fallon City Council Ward 5
Katie Gatewood – 846 votes
Mike Pheney – 540 votes
Wendy Prokop – 249 votes
Write in – 5 votes
O’Fallon Prop 1 – funding for police department and road improvements by use tax on out-of-state retailers
Yes – 4,205 votes
No – 3,467 votes
O’Fallon Prop T
Yes – 6,448 votes
No – 1,086 votes
O’Fallon Prop I
Yes – 4,352 votes
No – 2,488 votes
O’Fallon Prop P
Yes – 4,985 votes
No – 2,034 votes
O’Fallon Prop C
Yes – 5,114 votes
No – 1,940 votes
O’Fallon Prop G
Yes – 3,875 votes
No – 3,548 votes
O’Fallon Prop E
Yes – 6,322 votes
No – 1,059 votes
Lake Saint Louis Ward 1
Gary Torlina – 254 votes
Anthony (Tony) Wyman – 210 votes
Write in – 3 votes
Lake Saint Louis Ward 2
Karen Vennard – 457 votes
Write in – 12 votes
Lake Saint Louis Ward 3
Jason Law – 433 votes
Write in – 9 votes
Lake Saint Louis Prop A
Yes – 1,249 votes
No – 444 votes
Lake Saint Louis Prop A Outside
Yes – 0 votes
No – 0 votes
Wentzville Mayor
Nickolas Nick Guccione – 3,296 votes
Write in – 243 votes
Wentzville Ward 1
Robert (Rob) Hussey – 1,118 votes
Write in – 122 votes
Wentzville Ward 2
Tricia Byrnes – 612 votes
Jeff Ottenlips – 416 votes
Jordan Broviak – 234 votes
Write in – 5 votes
Wentzville Ward 3
Michael (Mike) Hays – 376 votes
Michael K. Lovell – 322 votes
Jerrett Einsporn – 256 votes
Christopher R. Gaines – 94 votes
Write in – 4 votes
Foristell Ward 1
Mark Meyerhoff – 15 votes
Write in – 1 vote
Foristell Ward 2
Michael Luetkenhaus – 12 votes
New Melle Mayor
Richard W. West – 75 votes
Write in – 2 votes
New Melle Ward 1
Donald O. Hendrich – 40 votes
New Melle Ward 2
Gary Schneider – 38 votes
Write in – 1 vote
