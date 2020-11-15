Westbound lanes on Blanchette Bridge to reopen Monday

(From a MoDOT press release)

After eight months of work on the I-70 Blanchette Missouri River Bridge, crews are planning to reopen all lanes in the westbound direction of I-70 by Monday, November 16 at 5 a.m.

Between now and then, crews will be restriping the roadway and removing the median bypass that separated and allowed the eastbound lanes on the westbound bridge. By Monday, November 16, all 5 westbound lanes should be open. By November 30, all five eastbound lanes will be open to traffic.

Motorists are encouraged to continue using Route 94, Route 370, and Interstate 64 as detour routes. Nightly lane closures will continue into 2021 during off-peak, nighttime hours only on the eastbound bridge.