Wentzville’s Progress Park Rec Center to reopen on May 11; activities will be limited

UPDATE: The recreation center will only be open to passholders until further notice.

Over the past few months, and in light of COVID-19 concerns, the City of Wentzville has been working closely with public health officials to make choices in the best interest of the Wentzville community. In response to initial concerns, indoor recreation facilities were closed beginning on March 17.

In accordance with the guidance from the state of Missouri and the St. Charles County Public Health Department, the City will begin to gradually open facilities using a phased approach.

Progress Park Recreation Center is scheduled to be the first to open on Monday, May 11. Until further notice, the facility will only be open 6-10 a.m. and 2-8 p.m., Monday-Friday. The mid-day and weekend closures will allow staff to thoroughly clean the facility to ensure frequently touched surfaces are sanitized regularly. The activities permitted in the facility will be limited. No contact games or activities will be allowed. Available amenities will include access to fitness areas, the track and the gymnasium for pickleball play only. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own sports and safety equipment.

“These have been trying times for everyone. We have missed not seeing our loyal customers and are excited to be getting back to what we do best — working to provide outstanding recreational opportunities for the residents of this community,” said Parks and Recreation Director Mike Lueck.

These measures will be in place until further notice. The City will continue to work with local health officials to monitor the situation and to make decisions that are in the community’s best interest.