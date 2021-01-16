Wentzville’s Playtime Arcade and Bar offers axe throwing, laser tag, fun for the whole family

by Todd Bishop

My wife and I created PLAYTIME in 2007, when our children were little. They are now in college and high school and we wanted to grow up with them in our business. In 2018, we decided it was time to purchase ground and build a brand new facility that would cater to the older kids and adults too.

The all new PLAYTIME ARCADE AND BAR located at 105 Highway A, Wentzville MO, 63385 is not just for kids anymore

Are you searching for something to do with your friends, family, or coworkers? How do laser tag, axe throwing, and 70 arcade games sound? It’s always game day at Playtime Arcade and Bar in Wentzville, MO. This exciting restaurant and bar turns a normal weekday into an exciting adventure the whole family will enjoy.

No longer do you need to sit around trying to think of where to go for a good time. This party center and restaurant caters to your need for action. Take advantage of mini bowling and a two-story laser tag arena where groups can split into teams or opt for a free-for-all-style battle royale. If you have an axe to grind with a buddy, settle the dispute in barbaric fashion with a round of axe throwing and finish up with throwing knives, Chinese stars and tomahawks.

Enjoy these deals at Playtime Arcade and Bar:

Friday nights are all you can play laser tag from 5-9pm for $15.

Happy hour Monday thru Friday form 3-7pm. $3.75 16 oz aluminum bottle beer, $5 mixed drinks

1 hr of bowing for up to 6 people $35

2 hr all inclusive – Laser tag, bowling, rock wall and arcade included (no points/cranes) $29.99

16” two topping pizza, 4 drinks and a $25 game card for $39.99

