Wentzville’s Liberty Fest and July 4th activities canceled

With the arrival of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States, the City of Wentzville has been working closely with the St. Charles County Health Department and other public health officials to protect the community. The health and safety of the public and employees remain the highest priority.

In the past few months, Wentzville Parks and Recreation has closed indoor recreation facilities, canceled programming and closed City playgrounds to help safeguard the community’s health. Although the statewide Stay-At-Home Order is scheduled to be lifted in Missouri on May 4, the Wentzville Parks and Recreation Department understands that continued social distancing will be necessary to reduce the spread of the virus.

The uncertainty of the next few months makes planning large festivals like Liberty Fest very difficult. In the best interest of our community, we have decided to cancel all Fourth of July activities including the parade, the Liberty Fest celebration, free swim at Progress Park Pool, the skating event at the Wentzville Ice Arena and the fireworks show.

“I am disappointed to report that the current crisis makes it impossible to move forward with several of our events and programs this year, such as Liberty Fest,” said Wentzville Mayor Nick Guccione. “We have to continue to limit large groups gathering for the foreseeable future, as they will likely still create an unacceptable risk of spreading COVID-19. We want to do everything we can to protect Wentzville’s community members. So, unfortunately, the decision to cancel this event was made.”

For more information, please visit www.wentzvillemo.org/libertyfest or contact Special Events and Volunteer Supervisor Beth Kelley at (636) 639-2085 or Beth.Kelley@wentzvillemo.org.