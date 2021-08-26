Wentzville’s Beer, Wine & Food Fest to showcase local craft breweries, wineries and restaurants

Again this year, the Wentzville Rotary Club is hosting its charity Beer, Wine & Food Fest from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 18 as part of the Wentzville Fall Festival in Historic Downtown Wentzville.

Join us for a fun afternoon of sampling various beer, wine and alcoholic beverages paired with delicious food offerings. Some samples will be small batch or limited quantity, so arrive early for the best selection. Bring some old friends or make some new friends, but just make sure that everyone who is sampling is 21 years or older with a valid ID. This is a rain or shine event, so dress for the weather. The tickets are first come first served, so buy early.

Tickets are $30/adult, $10/child. Advance tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.com (search for “Beer Wine & Food Festival), or they can be purchased at the event.

Proceeds from this event go to local civic and charitable endeavors.

This is a rain or shine event, so please dress for the weather. No refunds will be given. Tickets can be transferred to another person as long as the person is 21 years of age or older.