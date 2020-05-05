Wentzville’s aquatic facilities will not open for summer 2020 season

In accordance with guidance from the state of Missouri and the St. Charles County Public Health Department, the City of Wentzvile has begun to gradually open facilities using a phased approach.

Progress Park Recreation Center is scheduled to open first — to pass holders only — with reduced hours beginning Monday, May 11.

The City’s aquatic facilities, however, will not be among those opening this season. This includes both the Splash Station Aquatic Center and Progress Park pools. This decision was made out of an abundance of caution and based on a variety of factors including health and safety, staffing concerns, and finances.

“We know many of our residents and visitors look forward to summertime activities at our pools. However, we, like many communities across the country, are analyzing our programs and services to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps to protect everyone and to continue being good stewards of the resources we have,” Mayor Nick Guiccone said. “Unfortunately, this involves making tough decisions by myself, the board and staff related to the facilities, programs and events that our community has come to know and love.”

As always, the health and safety of Wentzville’s residents, visitors and employees remains our number one concern. When considering whether to open our pools, we analyzed issues such as keeping restrooms, lounge chairs and food-service areas sanitized; and we reviewed options for social distancing as it applies to open swim, aquatic-fitness classes, swim lessons and more. In addition, many families have expressed serious concerns about allowing their teens to work this summer, leaving the Department with many vacant positions.

“Every day, the Parks and Recreation Department is tasked with three major objectives: 1) to offer and operate programs and facilities that are clean, safe and financially sustainable; 2) to ensure individuals using our facilities or participating in our programs have a safe, enjoyable and quality experience; and 3) to ensure every Department employee is well trained, customer-oriented and able to work in a safe work environment,” said Mike Lueck, Parks and Recreation Director. “Opening the pools does not necessarily meet these objectives at this time. As we have progressed through this pandemic and continue to move forward, our focus remains on safely providing services that residents value and on building relationships with those we encounter in the community every day.”

The Parks and Recreation Department continues to plan family-friendly events and programs for later this spring and summer as our parks and public spaces are allowed to safely re-open. As changes are finalized, those programs will be shared on our website at www.wentzvillemo.org/parksandrec and social media channels.