Wentzville’s 2021 Liberty Fest celebration to feature parade, free swim, live music, fireworks

Make plans to attend Wentzville’s Liberty Fest and annual 4th of July parade. You won’t want to miss anything and much of the event is free!

There is a new parade time and route this year to kick off the fun! This year’s parade will start at 1 p.m. at the Wentzville Ice Arena (910 Main Plaza Dr.), travel South on Luetkenhaus Boulevard, turn right (west) onto Pearce Boulevard and end at the old City Hall near Pearce Boulevard and Allen Street. Set up your chair along the route and join in the fun!

We are pleased to announce that the Grand Marshals for this year’s parade are Dale and Lisa Covington! Both have found meaningful ways to give back to their community individually and as a team. Dale is a pastor at Crossroads Cowboy Church in Williamsburg, Missouri, and has been very involved in helping those who have been incarcerated find their way in society again through his ministry with the St. Charles County Jail, St. Charles County Juvenile Detention Center and his motorcycle ministry. He has served the community as a driver’s education instructor and supervised maintenance personnel for the Fort Zumwalt School District. Lisa Covington has also been involved in ministries that serve those who are or have been incarcerated as well as “Churches on the Street” — a homeless outreach in Downtown St. Louis and the Wentzville area. She has served as a Cub Scout leader and volunteered with the Wentzville Historical Society. For the past five years, she has also helped foster and rescue animals through Five Acres Animal Shelter.

After the parade, join us for a fun-filled afternoon at Progress Park, which is located at 968 Meyer Rd. From noon to 5 p.m., free swimming will be available at Progress Park Pool for residents only. Please note that preregistration is required this year. Progress Park will be full of other free activities including inflatables, airbrush tattoos, a rock climbing wall and cornhole boards from 5 to 8:45 p.m.; live music from 6-9 p.m. featuring That ‘80s Band; and a professional fireworks display that begins at 9:05 p.m.

For questions, please contact Wentzville Parks and Recreation at (636) 332-9236. Please note: parking at Progress Park will be limited. Guests are invited to drive-in and drop-off attendees before they park off-site.

This year, for the first time ever, we have a special Independence Day Public Skate Session scheduled at the Wentzville Ice Arena from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Attendees will receive preferential parking in the Wentzville Ice Arena parking lot with a great view of the fireworks at 9:05 p.m. If you cannot attend the skate but would like to experience the fireworks from a great vantage point, you can still join us for $10.

This year’s event has some changes from year’s past and we appreciate your understanding as we work to make this the best Liberty Fest, yet! For more information, please visit www.wentzvillemo.gov/libertyfest.