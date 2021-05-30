Wentzville women killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 364

A 55-year-old woman was Wentzville was killed Saturday evening in a crash on Highway 364 east of Bryan Road.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Brenda E. Mahoney of Wentzville was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 364 at about 7:30 p.m. in a 2017 Kia Sportage.

Mahoney crossed into another lane, and struck a 2018 Ford Expedition being driven by a 70 year-old man from Maryland Heights. Mahoney’s Kia continued westbound and struck a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta driven by an 18-year-old male from O’Fallon, which then traveled off the right side of the road.

The Kia then traveled off the right side of the road and overturned. Mahoney was pronounced dead by St. Charles County EMS personnel.

The 70-year-old driver from Maryland Heights sustained serious injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital. The 18-year-old male from O’Fallon sustained minor injuries and was transported to SSM St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis.