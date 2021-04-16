Wentzville woman killed in crash on I-70

A 21-year-old woman from Wentzville was killed Thursday morning after she was ejected from a vehicle that crashed on I-70 west of Highway Z in Wentzville.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Abigail E. Layton was a passenger in a 1998 Ford Ranger being driven by Victor C. Russo, 22, of Wright City. At 11:41 a.m., Russo made an unsafe lane change, striking the rear of a 2016 Chevrolet Impala being driven by a 79-year-old male from Wright City. After hitting the other vehicle, the truck traveled off the right side of the road and hit the guardrail, then returned to the road, traveling across all lanes of traffic and striking the concrete median.

Layton, who was not wearing a safety device, was ejected from the truck. She was pronounced dead at SSM St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis.

Neither of the drivers was injured in the incident.