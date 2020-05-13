Wentzville to reopen city hall on June 1 with health and safety precautions in place

Beginning Monday, June 1 City Hall will be re-open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Health and safety precautions will be put in place to protect our visitors and employees. Daily sanitization will take place at City Hall and hard-surfaces will be cleaned regularly. The number of visitors in the lobby and Board Chambers may be limited as necessary.

Please note: visitors are required to stay 6 feet apart from other guests and employees and are encouraged to wear face coverings when possible. Residents can call City Hall at (636) 327-5101 to learn more about procedures and/or to make an appointment, if necessary.

Appointments can be made for utility tax rebates, plan reviews, permits, etc. However, there are many ways to do business with the City online. You can complete permit forms, pay bills, register for programs and more — all at www.wentzvillemo.org.

Meetings and events held at City Hall including voting, Municipal Court, and the Board of Aldermen and Planning and Zoning meetings may have additional health and safety requirements.

In response to COVID-19 health and safety measures, Wentzville facility closures, meetings and events may be subject to change. For up-to-date information, please follow the City on social media or call (636) 327-5101. Learn more at www.wentzvillemo.org/COVID-19.