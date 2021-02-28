Wentzville students excel at competition for future business leaders

Wentzville School District Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) students competed at the District 8 Competition from mid-December through January and are moving onto the state competition.

The FBLA District 8 Competition was held virtually this year, and over 20 local high schools participated in a variety of business categories and events. Students from Holt, Liberty and Timberland won multiple awards and 25 WSD students qualified to move on to the State competition, which will also be held virtually this year due to the pandemic, April 11-13.

Holt High School

Lauren Gettemeier – 1st place, Spreadsheet Applications

Liberty High School

Cleopatra Mozolewski – 3rd place, Accounting 2

Breanna Wray – 5th place, Personal Finance

Madalyn Breckenridge – Accounting 1, Wildcard – earning a chance to compete at State

Timberland High School

Hannah Branstetter – 1st place, Accounting 2

Breanna Busateri, Margaret Detchemendy, and Alyssa Kuzara – 1st place, Digital Video Production

Morgan Craft – 1st place, E-Business

Margret Pilkinton – 1st place, Graphic Design

Madelyn Craft, Cade Lewis, and Carl Wiese – 1st place, Hospitality & Event Management

Aubrey Nolen and Claire Meara – 1st place, Public Service Announcement

Ariana Charitonenko – 1st place, Publication Design

Cole Trussell – 1st place, Introduction to Social Media Strategy

Kennedy Maitland – 2nd place, Accounting 1

Drew Chiodini – 2nd place, Accounting 2

Clayton Herbst – 2nd place, Business Law

Katelyn Huesemann – 2nd place, Spreadsheet Applications

Hannah Branstetter and Kennedy Maitland – 2nd place, Banking & Financial Systems

Grant McClard – 3rd place, Accounting 1

Hannah Branstetter – 3rd place, Organizational Leadership

Carl Wiese – 3rd place, Help Desk

Addison Schulte – 4th place, Accounting 2

Lauren Straub – 5th place, Accounting 1

Ayden Anderson – 5th place, Accounting 2

FBLA is a professional association for students pursuing business careers. There are almost 60 different categories to compete in at the competitions. FBLA’s mission is to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs.