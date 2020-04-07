Wentzville school yearbooks featured in ‘best-of’ publication

Four WSD yearbooks were chosen to be highlighted in the 2019 Herff Jones Portfolio, which showcases best-in-class yearbook work from students across North America. All three WSD high schools – Holt, Liberty, and Timberland – as well as Wentzville Middle School, were included in the Portfolio that features 477 schools chosen across multiple categories out of the thousands of yearbooks printed last year by the company.

“We are former educators and yearbookers ourselves, so we know firsthand the amount of work that goes into each book,” said Kelly Crouch, vice president of yearbook sales for Herff Jones. “Producing a great yearbook doesn’t just happen overnight, and we are proud to be able to recognize our student and staff achievements.” In its 25th year of publication, Portfolio features more student work than ever before. Judged by industry experts on various design and storytelling elements – from themes to covers to features – the featured staff truly epitomize the student innovation that came from yearbook classrooms in 2019.

Wentzville Middle School’s yearbook, “The Power of You” was featured three times in the showcase for its portraits section, closing spread, and cover, and the Portfolio included two interviews with the yearbook’s advisor, Cathy McCandless. “I am incredibly proud of how hard the middle school staff works each and every week during the entire school year,” said McCandless. “They take thousands of photos and support each other by keeping in constant communication about what needs to be done. We are not a club. We are a family that happens to publish a book for the student body each year.”

In addition, the Holt High School yearbook, “Pow Wow” was featured for its sports spread, the Liberty High School “Talon” yearbook was featured for its clubs spread, and the Timberland High School “Wolf Tracks” yearbook was featured for its student life spread and cover.

A printed Portfolio was presented to each of the featured schools and an online showcase of the Portfolio is available at https://yearbookdiscoveries.com/showcase/.