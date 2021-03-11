Wentzville School District students named National Merit Scholarship finalists

The Wentzville School District is proud to announce that Ethan Dunsworth from Holt High School, Maddison Foster and Abby Manner from Timberland High School, and Andrew Sante from Liberty High School have all been selected as Finalists in the 65th Annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

The Finalists are among 15,000 academically talented U.S. high school seniors (less than 1% of all high school seniors) who now have the opportunity to continue in the competition for over 7,500 National Merit Scholarships, worth more than $31 million, that will be awarded next spring. Designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies.

Dunsworth has a GPA of 4.61, is ranked second in his class at Holt, and scored 1540 on the SAT. Dunsworth won first at the High School Honors Division of Missouri’s Tri-County Regional Science and Engineering Fair last February, and was awarded the Air Force Research Award and Navy Research Award for his project. He’s also been a part of Scholar Bowl, National Honor Society (NHS), and Future Business Leaders of America, and is the control lead and a programmer for the WSD Ratchet Rockers robotics team. Dunsworth was also selected to attend Missouri Boys State. In college, he plans to study physics, specifically plasma, nuclear physics, and energy engineering.

Manner has a GPA of 4.52 and earned a perfect ACT score of 36. Ranked second in her class, Manner keeps busy at school with HOSA, Link Crew, NHS and served as a Timberland class officer. Her efforts also earned her the title of AP Scholar with Distinction. Manner plans on double majoring in biological sciences and business administration with a possible minor in Spanish at the University of Missouri-Columbia. She would like to eventually attend medical school and pursue a career as a cardiothoracic surgeon.

Foster has a GPA of 4.42, and scored a 35 on her ACT. Ranked third in her class at Timberland, Foster has participated in band, golf, and NHS. Her flute and piccolo performances in the band have earned her high ratings at District and State solo and ensemble competitions. Foster plans to study either chemistry or economics in college.

Sante has a GPA of 4.45, and has scored a 32 on his ACT. Ranked fourth in his class at Liberty, he earned the title of AP Scholar with Distinction and has been active in the French Club throughout high school. Sante plans to major in physics with a minor in mathematics at Missouri University of Science and Technology.

To become Finalists, these scholars submitted an extensive scholarship application that included a strong academic record and an account of their participation in school and community activities, leadership abilities, employment and any honors or awards. About half of the students who are named Finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship. Winners will be announced during the spring of 2021.