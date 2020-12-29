Wentzville School District selects Constance Hallemeier as WSD Teacher of the Year

Constance Hallemeier, a math teacher at Liberty High School, has been selected as the 2020-2021 Wentzville School District Teacher of the Year.

This year’s winner is presented by WSD marketing partner Allstate agent John Larson. Candidates are judged on their ability to inspire and educate students of all backgrounds and abilities, as well as their ability to lead and inspire their colleagues. The surprise announcement was made during the Board of Education meeting on December 17.

This is the second time in Mrs. Hallemeier’s career that she has been selected as the District Teacher of the Year. She has worked for the WSD since 2003 and held the honor previously in 2006-2007. “I am so honored to be selected from all the amazing teachers represented from around the District who engage our students each and every day,” said Mrs. Hallemeier following the announcement. “It’s truly a blessing to work in a district that has such dedicated teachers.”

As the winner of the District Teacher of the Year, Mrs. Hallemeier is now eligible to compete at the regional and state level in the Missouri Teacher of the Year program, which is conducted annually by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in conjunction with the National Teacher of the Year program.

During the District Teacher of the Year process, each school selected their Teacher of the Year and announced it during American Education Week, November 16-20, and those teachers then went through an application and interview process to be considered for District Teacher of the Year. Here is a link to all WSD building Teachers of the Year (and District Finalists) for 2020-2021.