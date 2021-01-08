Wentzville School District selected to implement two intervention programs

The Wentzville School District has been selected as one of three school districts in the State of Missouri that will participate in parenthood responsibility programs funded by two million-dollar grants awarded to the Missouri Department of Social Services. The grants, from the Department of Health and Human Services Administration of Children & Families, seek to develop curriculum and implement two new intervention programs: Parenthood Can Wait, and Future Leaders.

Students in the District’s Alternative Program will have the opportunity beginning next school year to participate in The Parenthood Can Wait program, which aims to increase youth understanding of the financial, legal, and emotional responsibilities of parenthood. It also gives access to resources that will help students achieve their life goals, build economic mobility and develop into responsible parents. The Future Leaders program is a mentorship program designed for 7th and 8th grade students, which will debut at Wentzville Middle School next fall. First year students of the program will participate in a 13-week curriculum, then mentor upcoming 7th graders during the following school year.

“The children of Missouri are the future of our state,” said John Ginwright, Deputy Director of Family Support Division, Child Support Enforcement, “These grant programs help put this generation on the path to reach their highest potential, have healthy relationships, make positive life choices, and be responsible adults.”

“We are excited about the addition of these programs in the Wentzville School District,” said Dr. Ben Hebisen, Director of Intervention Services, “The meaningful learning experiences they provide will equip our students with the skills needed to achieve their personal and professional goals and empower them to be successful in life.”