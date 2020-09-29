Wentzville School District opens new elementary school

The Wentzville School District officially opened the doors to Journey Elementary School, the District’s 13th elementary school, with a socially-distanced ribbon cutting ceremony on August 19.

The new building is nearly 105,000 square feet and it is one of the largest elementary schools built in the history of the WSD. The WSD has been the fastest growing school district in Missouri for the past two decades and now has over 17,300 students. During that same time period, the District has built 12 new schools and a new transportation facility.

Journey Elementary welcomed students for the first time on August 24. The school is located at 2000 Interstate Drive in Wentzville and has 625 students enrolled both in person and virtually. It was built with funds from Proposition E, which was passed by WSD voters in April, 2018.

“This amazing structure is just that, a building. It’s the people who will make it great,” shared Dr. Candice Belton, Journey Elementary Principal. “Our desire is to make this a place of learning and growth for all that the entire Wentzville School District can be proud of. Those of us who you have entrusted to lead this generation of learners on their individual journey, will make excellence a habit and with that, live out our mission of Learning Today, Leading Tomorrow.”

The WSD has saved over $1.3 million by utilizing the same blueprint for its elementary buildings since 2005. “That doesn’t mean we aren’t tweaking things with each new school,” said Superintendent Dr. Curtis Cain. “When designing Journey, we considered all of our other elementary schools and incorporated the best qualities while also including the latest design features to enhance student learning.”