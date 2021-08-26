Wentzville School District names principal of new middle school

The Wentzville School District Board of Education approved the hiring of Dr. Kelly Mantz as the principal of the district’s new middle school, effective July 1, 2022. The fourth middle school in the Wentzville School District is scheduled to open in August of 2022 and is located at West Meyer Road and North Point Prairie, near the District’s fourth and newest high school, North Point.

Dr. Mantz has been the Principal of Wentzville Middle School for the past nine years. Prior to becoming the Principal of WMS, she served as an Assistant Principal at Holt High School for seven years.

During this time, Dr. Mantz has served on the iObservation Teacher Evaluation Committee, the District WNEA Negotiating team, and the District Curriculum Committee. Before joining the Wentzville School District, she was a teacher in both the Rockwood and Mehlville School Districts.

“I am excited and honored to be chosen as the principal of the New Middle School,” shared Dr. Mantz. “I look forward to working collaboratively with the District and the community on the finalization of the construction of the facility, the movement of sixth-grade staff and students back to the middle school level, and the privilege of building a strong faculty and staff for this new building.”

Dr. Mantz received her Master’s Degree, her Educational Specialist Degree, and her Doctorate Degree in Educational Administration from Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri.