Wentzville School District chooses name for new high school

The Wentzville School District Board of Education has approved naming the District’s fourth high school, currently under construction at the corner of North Point Prairie Road and West Meyer Road in Wentzville, North Point High School.

Dr. Amanda Shelmire, who has been named the school principal, selected the grizzly as North Point High School’s mascot. Over 260 name and mascot suggestions were submitted by students and families living in the new high school attendance area.

“Our stakeholder’s voice is valued and extremely important to me,” Shelmire shared with the Board of Education. “Therefore, it was an easy decision when the most popular name was North Point High School and when the most popular mascot submitted was a grizzly.”

North Point High School is the second new high school built in the WSD since 2013, when Liberty High School opened in Lake Saint Louis. The District’s other high schools include Timberland and Holt, which are both located in Wentzville. The Wentzville School District has been the fastest growing school district in the state for two decades and currently has approximately 17,300 students in grades K-12.

North Point High School is scheduled to open in 2021 to freshmen, sophomores, and juniors. It will be a 310,000 square-foot comprehensive high school when completed and the school colors will be navy blue and orange. For more information, including photos and videos of North Point High School, visit the WSD website.