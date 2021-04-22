Wentzville School District musicians excel at state solo and ensemble festival

Holt, Liberty, and Timberland’s top musicians competed in the MSHSAA State Solo and Ensemble Festival, which was held virtually in March this year due to the pandemic. WSD musicians, singers, and ensembles earned 44 gold, 55 silver, and 12 bronze ratings. These students earned their spot at the state festival by qualifying in the District competition held earlier this year.
Congratulations to the following musicians who received a gold rating:
HOLT HIGH SCHOOL
Flute – Trinity Harris
Flute – Anna Hermann
Clarinet – Sean Morlock
Clarinet – Alexandra Snell
Alto Saxophone – Lauryn Budde
Alto Saxophone – Megan Steber
Euphonium – Kaela Baker
Tuba – Dominique Burgette
Tuba – Bryce Herin
Flute Trio – Tyler Miller, Trinity Harris, Courtney Thake
Clarinet Trio – Sean Morlock, Adison Mosher, Brandon Andell
Saxophone Trio – Lauryn Budde, Caleb Gee, Blake Fink
Saxophone Trio – Victoria Hammock, Kameron Trimble, Natalie Liss
Saxophone Quartet – Megan Steber, Debra Witte, Andrew Frecks, Caleb Gee
The Concert Mens Ensemble – Kolby Bryant, Boston Dudley, Donavan Harwood, Colin Kehoe, Brendan Todaro, Noah VanGundy, Aden Hicks, Theo Hanson
Vocal Solo – Chloe Bryan
Vocal Solo – Theo Hanson
Vocal Solo – Aden Hicks
Vocal Solo – Raegan Huitt
Vocal Solo – Izzy Jennings
LIBERTY HIGH SCHOOL
SSA Trio – Emily Grant, Michelle Yoder, Alyssa Place
Vocal Solo – Emily Grant
Vocal Solo – Anna Wright
Vocal Solo – Michelle Yoder
Vocal Solo – Cassie Tarrant
TIMBERLAND HIGH SCHOOL
Flute – Sydney Hayton
Marimba – John Hess
Snare Drum – Brian Dotson
Snare Drum – Logan Herren
Violin – Kaya McNurlen
Flute Trio – Sydney Hayton, Maddison Foster, Addison Schulte
Clarinet Trio – Madeline Hellman, Kaitlyn O’Donnell, Caleb Schoenberg
Percussion Octet – Logan Herren, Jacob Herrold, John Hess, Max Fisher, Isaac Wallgren, Nicholas Wallgren, Taylor Soukup
Vocal Solo – Emma Brown
Vocal Solo – Maille Hanson
Vocal Solo – Emma Tiefenbrunn
Vocal Solo – Leila Wallace
Vocal Solo – Katie Stewart
Vocal Ensemble – Brooke Young, Katie Stewart, Brittany Miller, Anna Edwards, Hannah Stumpf, Emma Tieffenbrunn
Vocal Ensemble – Kassidy Schmidt, Peighton Weber, Destiny Ellsworth, Faith Ray, Grace Henman, Emma Brown
Vocal Ensemble – Addie Taylor, Kenzie Gillham, Emma Curry, Hailey Georgevich, Kacie Hoesli, Tommie Roberts, Leila Wallace, Daniella Ojo
Vocal Ensemble – Mia Stevenson, Maille Hanson, Ava Panhorst, Anna Kimball, Bella Volkman, Tatum Smith
Vocal Ensemble – Matthew Ehlmann, Lucas Roettger, Ethan Zabenco, Katie Stewart, Madelyn Ratcliff, Faith Ray, Paula Powell
Congratulations to the following musicians who received a silver rating:
HOLT HIGH SCHOOL
Clarinet – Brandon Andell
Clarinet – Adison Mosher
Alto Saxophone – Caleb Gee
Tenor Saxophone – Blake Fink
Tenor Saxophone – Andrew Frecks
French Horn – Sydney Cowan
French Horn – Samantha Crouch
French Horn – Macy Steber
Trombone – Katelyn Downey
Trombone – Lila Sverdrup
Marimba – Madison Wieberg
The Chamber Ladies Ensemble – Hailey Ernst, Katie Esswein, Kamryn Evans, Allyson Harwood, Kylie Woodard, Aleah Adams, Camryn Bland, Izzy Jennings
Piano Solo – Colin Kehoe
Vocal Solo – Kolby Bryant
Vocal Solo – Camryn Bland
Vocal Solo – Aiyana Hussong
Vocal Solo – Noah VanGundy
LIBERTY HIGH SCHOOL
Timpani Solo – Jared Houston
Trumpet Solo – Reece Schmelz
Tenor Saxophone Solo – Shane Wolz
SSA Double Trio – Morgan Feinstein, Lizzie Kayser, Avery Schlattman, Sarah Dickson, Christina O’Mara, Kennedy LeMaster
SSAA Double Quarter – Cassie Tarrant, Emily Grant, Michelle Yoder, Lizzie Kayser, Nora Foeller, Grace Edney, Alyssa Place, Anna Wright
Vocal Solo – Avery Schlattman
Vocal Solo – Mya Waldren
Vocal Solo – Alyssa Place
TIMBERLAND HIGH SCHOOL
Flute – Maddison Foster
Clarinet – Huy Nguyen
Clarinet – Kaitlyn O’Donnell
Alto Saxophone – Michelle Angel
Alto Saxophone – Stephen Harrell
Alto Saxophone – Michael Herrold
Trumpet – Faith Flores
Trumpet – Isabella Lutfiyya
Trumpet – Andrew Schulte
Trumpet – Danny Wilson
Horn – Nora Pryor
Horn – Ben VanNierop
Trombone – Grant Cooper
Baritone – Sophia Niedringhaus
Marimba – Noah Drilling
Marimba – Hannah Harmon
Marimba – Carter Simmons
Timpani – Will Cowgill
Multiple Percussion – Jacob Herrold
Clarinet Quartet – Samantha Bruce, Clayton Hechler, Huy Nguyen, Michelle Angel
Mixed Woodwind Quintet – Sydney Hayton, Maddie Hellman, Kaitlyn O’Donnell, Taylor Brake, Nora Pryor
Trumpet Trio – Michael Mischkot, Faith Flores, Madyson Barnes
Mixed Brass Trio – Grant Cooper, Sophia Niedringhaus, Brian Dotson
Mixed Brass Quartet – Cooper Schulz, Sean Yates, Ben VanNierop, Grant Cooper
Percussion Trio – Jacob Herrold, Isabel Antonio, John Hess
Percussion Ensemble – Logan Herren, Isaac Wallgren, Carl Graham, Ian Slade, Addie Plumb, Nicole Brake
Percussion Ensemble – Hannah Harmon, Noah Drilling, Carter Simmons, Will Cowgill, Nolan Pellegrini, Ava Sanker
Vocal Solo – Anna Edwards
Vocal Solo – Anna Kimball
Vocal Solo – Ethan Zabenco
Please visit the District website to view the full list of gold, silver, and bronze rated musicians, singers, and ensembles of the WSD.
