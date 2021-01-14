Wentzville School District kindergarten screening dates set

Dates have been set for the Wentzville School District’s kindergarten screening process. This event is for all children who will turn five BEFORE August 1, 2021.

Parents are asked to register online using the Quick Registration and Screening form. If your child has not been screened at the Parents as Teachers office or his/her preschool this year, appointments are required and can be made when you register online. Screening appointments are available in the morning and evening and are filled on a first come, first served basis. Please note that due to social distancing and space limitations, it may be difficult to accommodate siblings at the screen appointment. Please be sure to check your address with the District’s Boundary Locator tool to determine which school your child will attend prior to registering your child for kindergarten.

All screening appointments will take place at the Parents as Teachers Office at One Campus Drive, Wentzville, MO 63385.

Screening dates are as follows:

Thursday, January 14, 2021

Thursday, January 21, 2021

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Thursday, February 4, 2021

Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Thursday, February 11, 2021

Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Thursday, February 18, 2021

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Your information will be sent to your child’s elementary school. The school will contact you to complete your child’s kindergarten registration. To access a list of necessary materials and documents for registration, please see our Kindergarten Registration Procedures page. For additional information about kindergarten registration and screening, or to check if your child has a current screening on file, please contact the Parents as Teachers office at 636-327-3863, ext. 22281.

If you do not have a Missouri birth certificate, you may obtain one at a cost of $15 from the St. Charles County Community Health/Environment-Vital Statistics Office, 1650 Boone’s Lick, St. Charles, MO 63301, or by calling (636) 949-7558 for more information.