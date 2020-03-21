Wentzville School District hosts STEAM Olympics with more than 250 competitors

The Wentzville School District hosted more than 250 competitors at Liberty High School on March 3 and March 10 for its sixth annual District STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Olympics. This year, Art was added to the competition, making it the “STEAM” Olympics. What began as classroom STEAM challenges culminated in the finalists performing timed small group challenges that put their skills to the test.

Teams from each grade level (grades K-8) competed against each other, having to solve a problem presented. The hallways were full of activities on both nights, as well. HOSA (Health Occupation Students of America) students from all three District high schools (Holt, Liberty and Timberland) were on hand to perform various medical lab demonstrations. Members of a student club from Boone Trail Elementary, Break Into Business, had 10 tables where they sold products as part of a yearlong project, with their proceeds going to charity.

Over 250 students participated during the two interactive nights of STEAM competitions and activities for all ages, and the spectators came out as well to watch the action. WSD Science Content Leader and STEAM Olympics organizer Dr. Derek Scott said, “This year’s District STEAM Olympics brought together students and their families, teachers, and people from throughout the Wentzville community.”

Winners from each evening are invited to the countywide event later this spring (schedule is tentative due to current events). Here is a complete list of the winners.

Dr. Scott said, “The students showcased their intellect, creativity, and teamwork during the competition and attendees of all ages were able to experience a variety of interactive STEAM activities. Thanks to all of the wonderful teacher and student volunteers, I thought the District STEAM Olympics event was a huge success!”