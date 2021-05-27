Wentzville School District holding ‘Drive the Bus’ event for prospective bus drivers and aides

This summer, the Wentzville School District Transportation Department will host ‘Drive the Bus’, a unique recruitment and hiring event on June 18 and 19.

At ‘Drive The Bus’, participants will have an opportunity to learn about a career in student transportation at the Wentzville School District during a brief presentation. Afterward, participants will be given an opportunity to DRIVE THE BUS while accompanied by a trainer who will provide guidance and support on a closed course.

Participants who wish to pursue an employment opportunity as a bus driver or bus aide will be invited to fill out an online application and participate in an on-the-spot interview.

The WSD’s Drive The Bus Event will be held on Friday, June 18, and Saturday, June 19 at the Wentzville School District Transportation Department, located at 100 Logistics Center Drive, Wentzville, MO 63385.

Interested applicants are asked to RSVP by Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Visit wentzville.k12.mo.us/Page/9853 to RSVP online or call 636-327-3860. All participants must be at least 21 years old and have a current valid driver’s license.