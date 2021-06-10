Wentzville School District celebrates the Class of 2021

The Wentzville School District held three separate high school graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021 at the Family Arena in St. Charles on Sunday, June 6, 2021. More than 1,200 seniors from Holt, Liberty, and Timberland high schools walked across the stage to receive their diplomas.

Collectively, this year’s graduates have been awarded more than $22 million in scholarships, including nearly $100,000 of scholarships from the local community.

“We are extremely proud of our 2021 graduates and all they have accomplished,” said Superintendent Dr. Curtis Cain. “They have preserved through the challenges of 2020 and 2021 and we are confident that they have the foundation and tools they need to prepare them for the next step in each of their individual journeys. they will continue to excel and make their families, the Wentzville School District, and our community proud.”

You can view view photo galleries of the three graduation ceremonies at the following links:

2021 Holt High School Graduation

2021 Liberty High School Graduation

2021 Timberland High School Graduation