Wentzville School District approves new boundaries

The Wentzville School District Board of Education has approved new boundaries for all elementary, middle and high schools in the District to accommodate continued growth and a new elementary school and new high school under construction.

The new schools were part of Proposition E, a $125 million no-tax-increase bond issue passed by voters in April 2018.

The new elementary boundaries will go into effect for the 2020-2021 school year when the new elementary school being built on Interstate Drive in Wentzville is scheduled to open.

The new middle school and high school boundaries will go into effect beginning in the 2021-2022 school year when the new high school being built near West Meyer Road and North Point Prairie Road in Wentzville is scheduled to open.

(Click on the above links for scalable maps. The following images are not scalable.)

The new boundaries were proposed by a Boundary Committee comprised of parents, community members, staff members and a Board member who met five times from May through November to develop the new attendance areas. The process also included an online survey and three community forums where the public was invited to provide feedback. The Boundary Committee considered current and projected enrollment numbers, birth data, free and reduced meal populations, transportation and existing feeder patterns when formulating the new attendance areas.

“Everyone involved in this process appreciates how very personal and significant this change is for some students and families,” said Chief Communications Officer Mary LaPak. “We respect that, and we are confident that our caring staff will ensure a smooth transition for affected students and their families.”

The WSD continues to be the fastest growing school district in the state. The District has added, on average, nearly 600 students each year since 2001. This past year, enrollment increased from 16,789 students to 17,335 – an increase of 546 students.

“Each WSD school is exceptional,” said Superintendent Dr. Curtis Cain. “At the end of the day, all WSD students will be in a school where the bar is set high and where our phenomenal educators will ensure every child has the tools they need to be successful.”

Visit the WSD website to view the new school attendance areas.