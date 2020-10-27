Wentzville School District announces transportation shortages, unable to cover 16 bus routes

On Sunday, the Wentzville School District announced on its Facebook page that it was unable to cover 16 of the district’s 145 bus routes because of ongoing transportation shortages compounded by driver absences due to COVID-19.

“Beginning this evening, some parents in the District will receive a notification that their child’s bus will not be running tomorrow,” the district said.

“Please know that this is something we have been working very hard to avoid and that we are working on multiple fronts to address these shortages. We have raised the hourly pay for drivers, we are actively recruiting new drivers, and we are educating our employees on strategies to stay healthy in the midst of a pandemic. Our Transportation Department has been flexing and changing plans all year long. They have collapsed routes, double and triple routed buses when possible, and drivers, aides, mechanics, and office staff have all been covering multiple routes in an effort to avoid having a lapse in coverage.”

The district said it is working on a long-term plan to provide transportation, and asked for continued patience during a “challenging and unprecedented school year.”