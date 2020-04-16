Wentzville School District announces support staff employees of the year

The Wentzville School District is proud to recognize all of the hard working support staff employees who go above and beyond for WSD students and the District.

“It is the support staff employees who drive our buses, prepare our meals, clean our schools, and do scores of other jobs that help support the educational efforts of the District,” said Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Dr. Jennifer Hecktor. “Our support staff employees often labor behind the scenes, but their dedication and hard work do not go unnoticed. We appreciate all they do to support students and staff and their contributions every day are part of what makes the WSD special.”

Every year, each building in the District selects their own “Support Staff Employee of the Year,” and the building winners are eligible for the District Support Staff Employee of the Year Award, announced typically during the annual District Awards Banquet in May.

Buildings had to be creative about announcing their selections this year, given the District closure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Announcements were made in a variety of ways, which included announcements during virtual staff meetings, social media announcements, placing a sign in the recipient’s yard, or leaving flowers and cards on front porches.

This year’s surprise announcement about the selection for the District Support Staff Employee of the Year will be made via social media during the month of May.

Administrative Center/Berrey-Place/Harris Building – Tina Turley, District Student Data Technician

Barfield Early Childhood Special Ed Center – Robyn Martin, Instructional Assistant

Boone Trail Elementary – Lisa Haase, Instructional Assistant

Crossroads Elementary – Denise Clark, Library Assistant

Discovery Ridge Elementary – Carrie Douglas, Instructional Assistant

Duello Elementary – Angeline Henson, Instructional Assistant

Green Tree Elementary – Danielle Budde, Paraprofessional

Heritage Primary – Kate Rangel, Instructional Assistant

Heritage Intermediate – Laura Thornton, Instructional Assistant

Lakeview Elementary – Cassie Marsh, Instructional Assistant

Peine Ridge Elementary – Kelly Hickman, Principal Secretary

Prairie View Elementary – Jessica Albrecht, Division Secretary

Stone Creek Elementary – Shannon Susek, Instructional Assistant

Wabash Elementary – Michele “Missie” Deters, Instructional Assistant

Frontier MS – Sherry Mason, Division Secretary

South MS – Melanie Wilson, Nurse

Wentzville MS – Judy DeLuccia, Principal Secretary

Holt HS – Debby Carlie, Instructional Assistant

Liberty HS – Bridget Thomason, Nurse

Timberland HS - Eric Woody, Custodian

The Mind Development Center – Abby Bextermueller, Instructional Assistant

Pearce Hall – Erin White, Instructional Assistant

Support Services – Robert Lucas, Maintenance

Transportation – Joseph Nize, Bus Driver

The eligible positions for Support Staff Employee of the Year include Bus Driver/Aide, Café/Playground Supervisor, Chautauqua Facilitator, Custodian, Food Service Employee, Instructional Assistant, Library Assistant, Health Service Aide, Maintenance Employee, Mechanic/Router/Dispatcher/Fueler, Nurse, Nurse Assistant, Office Staff, Parent Educators, Security Guard, Paraprofessional and Technician.