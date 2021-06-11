Wentzville School District 2021 grads awarded nearly $100K in community scholarships

The Wentzville School District Class of 2021 has been awarded nearly $100,000 worth of local scholarships this year. These deserving students from Holt, Liberty, and Timberland high schools received their diplomas on June 6, 2021. Individual amounts of these awards range from $500 to $3,000.

“The pandemic may have changed the large-scale ceremonies we typically hold this time of year, but our pride in our student accomplishments and in our community for rewarding those accomplishments, has not been diminished,” said Superintendent Dr. Curtis Cain. “These students are exceptionally talented and have worked very hard to reach this point. We are very fortunate to live in a community where so many people are eager to support them in their goals and dreams for the future.”

In lieu of the traditional Honors Night celebrations, each high school compiled a video tribute to seniors:

Holt: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qCNIC-MdOII

Liberty: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b0GVXqSUKq4

Timberland: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vz1pR1Hg1AI

To read the full list of scholarships and recipients, please visit the WSD website.