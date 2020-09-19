Wentzville school board votes to return to in-person learning on October 19

The Wentzville School District Board of Education voted during a meeting Thursday night to return to Level 1/in-person learning on Monday, October 19. The decision does not affect those participating in the Virtual Academy.

On their Facebook page, the district linked to the following letter from Superintendent Dr. Curtis Cain:

We are committed to working as a team to welcome our students back in the safest manner possible. We will be reviewing and updating the Roadmap to Reopening Plan to ensure we have the appropriate precautions in place based on the latest guidance from health officials. We will expand the mask requirement to include Pre-K, kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grade students beginning October 19, so all Pre-K through 12 students will be required to wear a face covering when physical distancing is not feasible.

Within our buildings, we will continue to implement the following protocols to protect the health and safety of our students, staff, and families:

All students and staff will continue to complete a health screening before coming to school or work.

Students and staff will be frequently reminded about the importance of proper handwashing; hand-sanitizer units have been placed in each classroom and throughout our buildings.

Students in grades K-12 and all staff members will be required to wear face coverings when physical distancing is not feasible.

Schools will be cleaned daily and deep cleaned when we are notified of a positive case of COVID-19.



Please refer to the dedicated page on the District website for updates related to COVID-19. It includes case and quarantine updates for students and staff as well as a link to the St. Charles County Department of Public Health dashboard that can be viewed by school district. It also includes a link to frequently asked questions, which are being updated regularly as we receive new questions.



Finally, please know that I hear and appreciate everyone’s concerns on all sides of what level the District is in. We remain committed to providing a world-class education for all students in a safe and healthy environment and we fully recognize each family has their own unique and personal situations at home to consider. We also understand that any change presents new challenges for you as parents and we do not take that lightly. Our dedicated staff will work with you, as we have always done, to do what is best for our students.

Take care of yourself, your family, and your neighbors. We are thinking of each of you as we work our way through these difficult decisions and we appreciate your continued patience and flexibility. Together, we will work to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our students, staff, and community.

Sincerely,

Dr. Curtis Cain

Superintendent