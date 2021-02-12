Wentzville resident surprised with $2,500 scholarship to WGU Missouri

Wentzville resident Daniele Munzer was recently surprised with a $2,500 Back to School Scholarship to WGU Missouri.

The scholarship is open to new students enrolling in any of the more than 60 bachelor’s and master’s degree programs offered at WGU — in business, information technology, education and health professions.

Munzer, a family and consumer science teacher for the St. Charles School District, is pursuing a Master of Education in Learning and Technology from WGU Missouri. She was virtually presented with the scholarship on February 5 by WGU Strategic Partnerships Manager Jim Chandler.