Wentzville recognized for its marketing and communication efforts

On Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, the City of Wentzville accepted four national awards for its marketing and communication efforts.

The City received a Savvy award for its new Public Hearing Notices, two Silver Circle awards both for its Wentzville Proud video and its Communications Plan, and an Award of Excellence for its 2020 website refresh.

Regarding the City’s first-place Savvy award, the judges had this to say, “I can see this entry as a new standard around the country. The signs are creative, simplistic, eye-catching and informative. These designs get an A+ in visual communications — the signs prove that less is more.”

Over 800 entries in 40 categories were received. The City-County Communications & Marketing Association (3CMA) utilized volunteer judges from across the United States to review every entry and provide constructive comments. During the award ceremony, 72 first-place Savvy Awards, 72 second-place Silver Circle Awards and 73 third-place Awards of Excellence were presented.

The City-County Communications & Marketing Association announced the 2021 winners during a ceremony at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch. The Savvy Awards, held in conjunction with 3CMA’s Annual Conference, recognize outstanding local government achievements in communications, public-sector marketing and citizen-government relationships. The Savvies salute skilled and effective city, county, agency or district professionals who have creatively planned and carried out successful innovations in communications and marketing. 3CMA accommodates local government organizations of all sizes and budget classes by judging entries in several different population groups.