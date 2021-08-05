Wentzville receives “Tank of the Year” award

Wentzville’s 2,000,000-gallon, all-steel water tower (a single-pedestal, spheroid-style tank), was recently presented with the “Tank of the Year,” award in the Elevated Tank category by the Steel Tank Institute/Steel Plate Fabricators Association. STI/SPFA is a not-for-profit trade association representing the steel fabrication industry.

The Tank of the Year awards recognize companies instrumental in the creation, construction and implementation of tanks that best represent the advantages and flexibility of steel construction.

On hand to receive the award were Director of Public Works Susan Spiegel, Assistant Director of Public Works Devon Dezort, Wentzville Mayor Nick Guccione, and other City staff.

“With much of the design and construction oversight provided in-house by City staff, the City is excited to be recognized for this tank, which will continue to provide excellent service for our growing community,” said Director of Public Works Susan Spiegel.