Wentzville Police: Most traffic accidents occur at Wentzville Parkway/West Pearce intersection

The Wentzville Police Department released information on traffic accidents in Wentzville over the period from November 2020 to April 2021.
Along with two graphics, one that mapped the frequency of accidents and one that mapped the reasons for accidents, the police department posted the following message on their Facebook page:
Did you know the most traffic accidents in Wentzville happen at the intersection of Wentzville Parkway and West Pearce Boulevard?
Additionally, 66% of the accidents occur during the afternoon from 12 to 5 p.m. and the most common contributing factors were Failure to Yield, Inattention, Following Too Close and Improper Lane Usage.Please keep this in mind when driving, be careful and have a great weekend!
