Wentzville Police Department installs Flock Safety cameras to help solve crime

The Wentzville Police Department is excited to announce we have partnered with Flock Safety, a company that provides an Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) service. WPD has 15 mini-cameras mounted on poles with solar panels deployed strategically throughout the city.

These cameras provide officers with real time data to capture the make, model, color and license plate from the rear of vehicles traveling throughout our city. They capture actionable evidence and send real time alerts if a wanted or stolen vehicle passes by these cameras. The alerts are sent to every WPD officer within seconds. The cameras are not used for traffic enforcement, they do not take photos of the vehicle occupants and there is no facial recognition technology. Additionally, when new technology is introduced there is generally a question whether it’s tracking citizen movement. This system is not, the data is securely stored in the cloud, automatically deleted every 30 days on a rolling basis and is not sold or shared with third parties.

WPD officers will be able to use this system for both proactive and reactive crime fighting. This system will also provide valuable information when officers investigate crime, providing much needed leads to help solve a number of criminal offenses. Officers cannot be everywhere at once. However, this technology will assist officers and be a force multiplier.

The Flock Safety cameras are just one more tool to assist WPD officers to help solve and prevent crime. This partnership will allow WPD to continue to deliver superior law enforcement service for our residents, businesses and visitors to uphold our mission statement. As technology and crime trends change, these ALPR cameras allow WPD to remain at the leading edge to continue to provide safety and security for the City of Wentzville.

For more information about this service, please visit Flock Safety online.