Wentzville Police Blotter: Subject arrested for assault, kidnapping, armed criminal action

The following reports for October 3 – 30, 2019 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Wentzville Police Department. The term “arrest” is used in the Wentzville PD’s database to refer both to actual arrests and to the issuance of a summons. Neither is an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, October 3

A 33-year-old male was arrested for driving while revoked, failure to register vehicle, no vehicle insurance, and drug paraphernalia on Luetkenhaus Boulevard at I-70 West at 3:20 p.m.

After a peace disturbance reported on Tuscany Lane at 7:57 p.m., a 33-year-old male was arrested for fugitive status and a 32-year-old female was taken into protective custody (incapacitated/intoxicated).

Friday, October 4

An auto theft was reported on Wilmer Meadow Drive at 6:45 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Woodspur Drive at 6:55 a.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Donna Marie Drive at 7:10 a.m.

An auto theft was reported on Cimarron Valley Trail at 7:42 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Wilmer Farm Trail at 7:45 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Wilmer Meadow Drive at 7:51 a.m. and 8:32 a.m.

An auto theft was reported on Wilmer Farm Trail at 8:12 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Cimarron Valley Trail at 8:20 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Cimarron Woods Court at 8:26 a.m. and 8:04 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Cambridge Manor Court at 8:31 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Cimarron Summit Way at 8:52 a.m. and 8:13 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Birdseye Court at 1:12 p.m.

An animal bite was reported on Blumhoff Avenue at 2:43 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Shady Lane at 5:35 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Brookshire Creek Drive at 5:39 p.m.

A 24-year-old male was arrested for first degree assault, armed criminal action, first degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and first degree property damage ($750 or more) on Hackmann Hollow Drive at 6:19 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Hidden Valley Drive at 8:43 p.m.

Saturday, October 5

Stealing was reported on Ramblewood Way at 3:51 p.m.

A 28-year-old male was arrested for fugitive status and fourth degree domestic assault on West Pearce Boulevard at 5:03 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Linda Lane at 6:26 p.m.

Sunday, October 6

After a report of domestic violence on Hannah Drive at 1:59 a.m., a 45-year-old male was arrested for fugitive status.

Stealing was reported on Scotti Avenue at 12:53 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Forest Way Drive at 4:37 p.m.

A 36-year-old female was arrested for third degree domestic assault, resisting/interfering with arrest, and taken into protective custody (incapacitated/intoxicated) on Luetkenhaus Boulevard at 8:16 p.m.

Monday, October 7

Domestic violence was reported on Brookfield Court at 12:50 a.m.

An assault was reported on Carr Street at 9:24 a.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Autumn Fields Lane at 2:26 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 3:47 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Crystal Stream Drive at 5:18 p.m.

Assault was reported on Medical Drive at 7:53 p.m.

An animal bite was reported on Albany Manor Drive at 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday, October 8

Fraud was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 5:08 p.m.

A 50-year-old male was arrested for DWI, no vehicle insurance, and speeding on East Route A at Gate 4 at 9:35 p.m.

Wednesday, October 9

Stealing was reported on Enterprise Drive at 2:10 p.m.

An animal bite was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 3:31 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Bluffs Drive at 6:54 p.m.

A 46-year-old male was arrested for third degree assault on Luetkenhaus Boulevard at 8:04 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Mayflower Drive at 9:36 p.m.

Thursday, October 10

A peace disturbance was reported on Peine Lakes Drive at 7:40 a.m.

Friday, October 11

A peace disturbance was reported on Continental Drive at 2:39 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Loch Carron Drive at 12:26 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Schroeder Creek Boulevard at 12:53 p.m.

An animal bite was reported on Loch Carron Drive at 1:30 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Dry Stream Road at 3:08 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Dry Creek Road at 9:45 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Peine Lakes Drive at 9:47 p.m.

Saturday, October 12

Stealing was reported on West Allen Street at 11:55 a.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Liberty Creek Drive at 6:54 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 8:20 p.m.

A 26-year-old male was arrested for third degree domestic assault on West Main Street at 11:44 p.m.

Sunday, October 13

A 32-year-old male was arrested for second degree domestic assault on Wake Court at 2:36 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Hidden Valley Drive at 5:41 a.m.

A 44-year-old female was arrested for third degree assault on West Allen Street at 12:17 p.m.

Assault was reported on Medical Drive at 4:13 p.m.

Monday, October 14

A 21-year-old male was arrested for vandalism on Autumn Trail Drive at 5:05 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Blumhoff Avenue at 11:56 a.m.

An animal bite was reported on Huntleigh Drive at 3:18 p.m.

A 29-year-old female was arrested for fraudulent attempt to obtain goods/services on Wentzville Parkway at 5:12 p.m. and again at 7:55 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Rocky Mound Drive at 5:22 p.m.

Tuesday, October 15

A 67-year-old male was arrested for DWI, failure to drive in a single lane, and no vehicle insurance on Highway 61 South at Wentzville Parkway at 1:48 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Donna Marie Drive at 5:44 a.m.

A 31-year-old male was arrested for fugitive status, second degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, fourth degree assault, resisting/interfering with arrest, vandalism, and second degree kidnapping on Foster Lane at 7:59 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Reliance Drive at 10:13 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Schroeder Creek Boulevard at 2:40 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 5:41 p.m.

Harassment was reported on Brookfield Boulevard at 5:57 p.m.

A 41-year-old female was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child on Peine Road at 6:13 p.m.

A 37-year-old male was arrested for DWI (drug), failure to drive in a single lane, and no vehicle insurance on Wentzville Parkway at 10:55 p.m.

A 21-year-old male was arrested for contributing to the deliquency of a minor on Vero Drive at 11:03 p.m.

Wednesday, October 16

A peace disturbance was reported on Roosevelt Drive at 7:06 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Peine Valley Court at 12:06 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 5:26 p.m.

A 47-year-old male was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident where property damage exceeded $1,000 on East Pearce Boulevard at 8:31 p.m.

Thursday, October 17

A 44-year-old male was arrested for DWI, failure to drive in a single lane, and no license plate lamp on I-64 East at Prospect Road at 1:07 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Corporate Parkway at 3:01 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Luetkenhaus Boulevard at 2:40 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Bear Creek Drive at 4:54 p.m.

An assault was reported on Medical Drive at 7:09 p.m.

Friday, October 18

A 35-year-old female was arrested for contempt of court, possession of controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia on Wentzville Parkway at 12:14 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Brookshire Creek Drive at 4:52 p.m.

Saturday, October 19

A 38-year-old female was arrested for DWI, failure to drive in a single lane, and no vehicle insurance on West Pearce Boulevard at 1:58 a.m.

A 39-year-old male was arrested for leaving the scene of an auto accident on Highway Z at 10:53 a.m.

A 46-year-old male was arrested for third degree assault on East Pearce Boulevard at 5:56 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Park Lane at 9:08 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 9:28 p.m.

Sunday, October 20

A 46-year-old male was arrested for fugitive status and first degree burglary on East Pearce Boulevard at 12:15 p.m.

Robbery was reported on Luetkenhaus Boulevard at 8:16 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Dry Creek Road at 8:17 p.m.

Monday, October 21

A 20-year-old female was arrested for fugitive status and being a minor in possession of alcohol on Mitchum Drive at 12:42 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Pilgrim Avenue at 2:11 p.m.

A 19-year-old male was arrested for second degree trespassing, vandalism, and drug paraphernalia on Corporate Parkway at 3:54 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Blue Lake Drive at 4:13 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Fair Bluff Drive at Cadbury Drive at 4:39 p.m.

Tuesday, October 22

A 33-year-old female was arrested for shoplifting and first degree trespassing on West Pearce Boulevard at 1:18 p.m.

Stealing was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 3:25 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Rocky Mound Drive at 3:54 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 4:03 p.m.

Wednesday, October 23

A 37-year-old male was arrested for second degree domestic assault on Trio Drive at 6:37 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Hudson Trace Court at 7:40 p.m.

Thursday, October 24

A peace disturbance was reported on Continental Drive at 3:39 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 4:07 p.m.

A 26-year-old male was arrested for fugitive status, possession of controlled substances, and drug paraphernalia on Wentzville Parkway at 5:32 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 6:23 p.m.

An 18-year-old female was arrested for shoplifting on West Pearce Boulevard at 6:37 p.m.

Friday, October 25

A 29-year-old male was arrested for DWI, no vehicle insurance, failure to register vehicle, failure to signal, speeding in a school zone, and improper u-turn on I-70 east at Highway Z at 12:04 a.m.

A 46-year-old female was arrested for DWI (persistent offender) and failure to drive in a signal lane on Wentzville Parkway at 1:33 a.m.

A 56-year-old female was arrested for embezzling funds (over $100) and fugitive status on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 11:30 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Majestic Oaks Drive at 1:21 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Green Gables Cricle at 4:41 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 5:47 p.m.

Property damage was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 9:33 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Vero Drive at 9:37 p.m.

Saturday, October 26

A 25-year-old male was arrested for DWI and failure to drive in a single lane on West Pearce Boulevard at 1:31 a.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Botanical Ridge Drive at 5:36 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 6:11 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Scarborough Court at 8:54 a.m.

A 28-year-old male was arrested for first degree robbery, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm on Continental Drive at 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 27

An auto accident was reported on Wilson Street at 2:08 p.m.

Monday, October 28

Stealing was reported on Wentzville Bluffs Drive at 8:41 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Cool Wind Drive at 10:55 a.m.

An assault was reported on Medical Drive at 6:02 p.m.

Tuesday, October 29

A 20-year-old male was arrested for fugitive status, contempt of court, failure to register vehicle, no vehicle insurance, driving while revoked, and possession of drug paraphernalia on East Pearce Boulevard at Wall Street at 2:36 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 3:03 p.m.

Burglary was reported on Pilgrim Avenue at 6:39 p.m.

A 37-year-old male was arrested for fugitive status and shoplifting ($750 or more) on Wentzville Parkway at 8:18 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Courageous Lane at 8:20 p.m.

Wednesday, October 30