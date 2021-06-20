Wentzville Police Blotter: May 7 – 13, 2021

The following reports for May 7 – 13, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Wentzville Police Department. The term “arrest” is used in the Wentzville PD’s database to refer both to actual arrests and to the issuance of a summons. Neither is an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Friday, May 7

Domestic violence was reported on Kent Drive at 11:39 a.m.

An animal bite was reported on Valley Oaks Drive at 2:14 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Christopher Court at 4:48 p.m.

A civil disturbance was reported on Bridlespur Drive at 6:08 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Van Buren Drive at 9:17 p.m.

Saturday, May 8

A DWI was reported on East Route A at Mexico Road at 5:52 a.m.

A disturbance was reported on Bedford Way at 9:27 a.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 11:35 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Cheryl Ann Drive at 12:18 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Autumn Fields Lane at 2:13 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 3:33 p.m.

An animal bite was reported on Lonepine Drive at 6:28 p.m.

Sunday, May 9

Third degree assault was reported on West Allen Street at 1:48 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Dry Brook Road at 8:15 a.m.

Property damage was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 12:59 p.m.

Third degree assault was reported on Main Plaza Drive at 2:18 p.m.

Stealing was reported on West Maple Street at 5:05 p.m.

Monday, May 10

Stealing was reported on Katie Lynn Dr at Wynn Drive at 6:27 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Schroeder Creek Boulevard at 11:22 a.m.

An animal bite was reported on Horseshoe Bend Drive at 11:47 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Hannah Drive at 6:55 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 8:24 p.m.

Tuesday, May 11

Property damage was reported on West Allen Street at North Linn Avenue at 7:45 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Lick Creek Drive at 7:59 a.m.

Harassment was reported on Donna Marie Drive at 8:31 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Schroeder Creek Boulevard at 9:50 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Peine Lakes Drive at 10:06 a.m.

Stealing was reported in the 12600 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway at 11:06 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Mar Le Drive at 2:00 p.m.

Drug violations were reported on Carlton Point Drive at 2:36 p.m.

Stealing was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 5:13 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12

A DWI was reported on I-70 West at Wentzville Parkway at 3:17 a.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 7:21 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Carr Street at 2:08 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Wilmer Road at 5:40 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 7:20 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Continental Drive at 10:08 p.m.

Thursday, May 13