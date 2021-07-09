Wentzville Police Blotter: May 28 – June 3, 2021

The following reports for May 28 – June 3, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Wentzville Police Department. The term “arrest” is used in the Wentzville PD’s database to refer both to actual arrests and to the issuance of a summons. Neither is an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Friday, May 28

An auto theft was reported on Bonnie Brook Lane at 3:07 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Bears Den Drive at 3:13 a.m.

An auto theft was reported on Bear Tracks Drive at 3:39 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Saint Charles Street at 5:40 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Bears Den Drive at 6:29 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Bonnie Brook Lane at 7:22 a.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 12:33 p.m.

A disturbance was reported on Saint Charles Street at 2:39 p.m.

Trespassing was reported on Saint Charles Street at 3:21 p.m.

a DWI was reported on Corporate Parkway at 6:54 p.m.

Saturday, May 29

Domestic violence was reported on Scotti Lane at 1:40 a.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 9:12 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Scotti Lane at 10:09 a.m.

A drug overdose was reported on Peine Lakes Drive at 11:20 a.m.

Sunday, May 30

Stealing was reported on Continental Drive at 12:23 p.m.

A disturbance was reported on Valley View Circle at 1:51 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Pinewood Trail Drive at 2:40 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Northview Park Court at 10:32 p.m.

Monday, May 31

Stealing was reported on Crosswinds Court at 10:13 a.m.

A disturbance was reported on Continental Drive at 11:21 a.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 2:08 p.m., and 2:27 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1800 block of Wentzville Parkway at 6:12 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Prairie Creek Drive at 9:34 p.m.

Tuesday, June 1

Domestic violence was reported on Kohrs Street at 2:44 a.m.

A drug overdose was reported on Dry River Road at 6:15 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Bedford Oaks Court at 6:19 a.m.

An auto theft was reported on Polar Drive at 10:12 a.m.

A DWI was reported on Wentzville Parkway at 12:21 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Winding Creek Drive at 4:45 p.m.

An auto fire was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 8:39 p.m.

Drug violations were reported on Luetkenhaus Boulevard at 9:46 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2

Harassment was reported on Plaza Place at 7:58 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Corporate Parkway at 11:21 a.m.

Property damage was reported on West Allen Street at North Linn Avenue at 11:30 a.m.

Drug violations were reported on South Callahan Road at 6:01 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1800 block of Wentzville Parkway at 8:34 p.m.

Thursday, June 3