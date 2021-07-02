Wentzville Police Blotter: May 21 – 27, 2021

The following reports for May 21 – 27, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Wentzville Police Department. The term “arrest” is used in the Wentzville PD’s database to refer both to actual arrests and to the issuance of a summons. Neither is an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Friday, May 21

A peace disturbance was reported on Chesterfield Drive at 1:28 a.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 9:08 a.m.

An animal bite was reported on Heather Glen Drive at 10:38 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Morts Drive at 6:30 p.m.

Stealing was reported on West Pearce Boulevard at 7:30 p.m.

Drunkenness was reported on East Main Street at South Linn Avenue at 8:50 p.m.

Saturday, May 22

Property damage was reported on Huntleigh Parkway at 2:14 a.m.

Drug violations were reported on Pitman Avenue at 10:39 p.m.

Stealing was reported on East Main Street at 11:04 p.m.

Sunday, May 23

Harassment was reported on Prairie Lake Drive at 12:10 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Kent Drive at 12:41 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway at 1:21 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Fox Creek Drive at 8:12 p.m.

Stealing was reported on South Church Street at 8:15 p.m.

Harassment was reported on Fox Den Lane at 8:20 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Cypress Club Court at 8:53 p.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Hickory Trail at 11:28 p.m.

Monday, May 24

Drug violations were reported on Lodora Drive at 9:36 a.m.

Fraud was reported in the 1800 block of Wentzville Parkway at 4:08 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Tree Top Court at 6:08 p.m.

Tuesday, May 25

A peace disturbance was reported on Fair Bluff Drive at 12:29 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Granville Drive at 7:30 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on Valley Bluff Drive at 9:33 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Enterprise Drive at 10:31 a.m.

Domestic violence was reported on Horseshoe Bend Court at 11:05 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Hidden Valley Drive at 11:54 a.m.

A disturbance was reported on Carr Street at 2:32 p.m.

Assault was reported on Huntleigh Parkway at 8:11 p.m.

Wednesday, May 26

Trespassing was reported on Donna Marie Drive at 7:32 a.m.

Stealing was reported on West Koenig Street at 9:04 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Schroeder Creek Boulevard at 9:06 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported in the 1700 block of Wentzville Parkway at 3:27 p.m.

Assault was reported on Savannah Terrace at 4:35 p.m.

Domestic violence was reported on West Main Street at 5:46 p.m.

Thursday, May 27